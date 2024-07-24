Over 73% of Karnataka gov't school toilets not disabled students friendly: CAG

Over 73% of the government schools in Karnataka have toilets that are not friendly for students with disability, stated the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

As many as 20,366 schools do not have ramps for such students while schools from these regions have poor facilities:

- Bengaluru Urban

- Kolar

- Belgavai

- Hassan

- Kalaburgi

Who has better facilities then? Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu, as per the CAG report tabled in the Assembly said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per section 32 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, all government institutions which receive funds from the government need to serve at least 5% of the the seats for persons with benchmark disabilities.

It was observed via an audit that no data was maintained on how many seats have been reserved.

Also, the CAG made a note that there are existing schools that offer special education to students with visual and hearing impairments, it requires students to subsequently study in regular schools/colleges or discontinue and look for vocational courses of one or two year duration.

Audit observed that the department had not initiated action to commence Higher secondary schools till Class XII.

