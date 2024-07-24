NEET SC hearing: Students clueless after no-NEET verdict, express disappointment on X

The Supreme Court in its final hearing of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 case announced that there is no widespread data to show that the results of the NEET-UG are vitiated entirely and that there was a systemic breach in its sanctity. Hence, there will be no re-NEET.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard the case. The NEET UG exams were under scrutiny for alleged irregularities, paper leak concerns and malpractices.

While pronouncing the verdict, DY Chandrachud said, “The Court is mindful of the fact that directing a fresh NEET UG would have serious consequences on the 2 million students appearing for the exam...”

However, on the other hand, the reaction from the student community has been the opposite.

The students and experts alike have shown concerns about the serious ramifications of the decision on lakhs of honest aspirants who made every possible effort to ensure that the test is cancelled and re-conducted.

Experts and students have taken to social media platform X after the final decision by the apex court to show distress and at the same time to accept their fate.

Dr Vivek Pandey, a medical activist went on to call the hearing day as "Black Day for Medical Aspirants" emphasising the serious harm the hearing outcome would have on aspiring doctors. He calls it a failure of the system and a victory for corruption.