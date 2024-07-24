NEET-PG 2024: Candidates fear previous tech glitch could impact exam centre allocation

Ahead of the medical entrance examination on August 11, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET-UG) 2024 candidates fear the allocation of exam centres. Wondering why? According to candidates, they faced a glitch while choosing the centre for their examination. And now, their worry is that this glitch might impact the exam centre allocation.

According to the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) notice dated July 18, candidates were instructed to choose their test city via the online window from July 18 to 22. However, candidates couldn't choose their exam city until the 20. On July 22, the deadline for the same had been extended to July 23 (11.55 pm) as many were yet to submit their choices.

To recall, initially, NEET PG was scheduled for July 23 but was postponed to August 11 owing to credible intelligence inputs suggesting potential ‘impersonation’ or manipulation attempts.

As reported on July 20 by EdexLive, Dr Sadiq Hussain from Rajasthan said, "If I don't choose the centre within three days, I will be allotted a centre anywhere in India. As a resident of Rajasthan, I can get a centre in Kerala too."

https://www.edexlive.com/news/2024/Jul/20/neet-pg-2024-candidates-frustrated-over-trouble-choosing-exam-centre

Striking an important point, he said, "Should we prepare with renewed focus in days leading up to the exam or worry about travel to the exam centre and remain constantly stressed and anxious?"

According to NBEMS, the exam centre will be announced on August 8, 2024, two days before the examination. Therefore, the candidates fear the exam centre allocation and are concerned about travelling long distances.

Glitch resolved

Candidates who alleged that they were not able to select their desired centre, later confirmed that the issue has been resolved. Speaking to EdexLive, candidates who couldn't select their centre earlier, said that they had selected the desired centre, however, now the fear is about getting the chosen centre.

According to a candidate who wanted to remain anonymous, more than 1,000 candidates were facing the issue.

"Everyone was able to select the centre for which they were eligible. However, a few candidates who made their choices later than expected fear that if centres were assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, they might not receive their first-chosen centre. All this, due to a technical glitch," the candidate told EdexLive.

The NBEMS notice stated that the NEET-PG 2024 examination shall be conducted in 185 test cities across the country. The allocated centre confirmation will be given on July 29, 2024.