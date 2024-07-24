"It's tough, but you are strong": Physics Wallah Alakh Pandey’s message after no-NEET verdict of SC

The Supreme Court Yesterday, July 23, in its final hearing on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leaks and malpractice case pronounced the judgement that there will be no re-NEET in the absence of widespread data to show that the results of the NEET-UG are vitiated entirely and that there was a systemic breach in its sanctity.

The decision was a lot to digest for a few who highlighted its negative impact on honest aspirants. There is no doubt that the future of lakhs of candidates was dependent on the verdict, including the career prospects of candidates being in limbo amid the paper leak case.

On this occasion, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Physics Walla, Alakh Pandey who himself was one of the petitioners, addressed his students through an emotional 44-minute-long video message which was live streamed on his YouTube channel Physics Wallah - Alakh Pandey (@PhysicsWallah) Yesterday, July 23. The video has gained 7,43,103 views so far and is available to watch on the channel.

He said, “The final decision by the honourable Supreme Court is here. Now, what you're feeling and what I'm feeling is not important anymore.”

In the message, he said that according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) report, the paper was leaked in Patna and Hazaribagh and reached 155 beneficiaries. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras analysis also stated that there was no mass paper leak and no systemic breach was found.

He emphasised the way forward is looking ahead as nothing will change if one points out that something is wrong or right.

He recalled a statement he had given to a reporter regarding what could happen in the case a few days back. His answer was, “Now, only a judgement can be delivered, justice can not be given. Because whatever decision you make, it will be unfair to the other side and both sides are right at their end. These are innocent kids,” he replied as he remembered.

He felt sorry for the students who prepared the entire year, keeping aside all their dreams, fun and quality time with their parents.

The founder added that in life, there are things that are not in your control and maybe they are facing it for the first time but it definitely would not be the last time. In such a situation it's better to let things go.

“There are a lot of students who wanted this to happen, but I won’t congratulate you. I want to remind you that the next door, next colony, someone is in distress and disillusioned," the CEO continued.

One positive thing he sees coming from the verdict is that the decision is here and now they can move on.

Alakh, who himself was actively involved in the case and had a hectic schedule because of travels, office work and Supreme Court rounds, and, of course, going through a lot of data on the case, says, "It's been tough for me as well and I’m taking my time. Today I’ll go home, take a long bath and talk to my mother."

He concluded the video with a slew of offers for students upon their requests and said, “I know it’s tough but you're also strong. Together we'll make it.”