How many reserved category candidates became IAS, IPS, IFS officers in past 5 years? Centre answers

Today, Wednesday, July 23, the Centre informed Lok Sabha that, as many as 1,195 candidates from reserved and backward categories have been appointed as IAS (Indian Administrative Services), IPS (Indian Police Service) and IFS (Indian Forest Services) officers in the past five years. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Of these, 233 officers were appointed in 2018, 231 in 2019, 223 in 2020, 250 in 2021 and 258 in 2022, it said in a written reply.

"Recruitment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) are done through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in accordance with the relevant rules," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said.

In addition to this, Jitendra Singh also mentioned that, as per extant instructions, reservation is provided to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at the rate of 15%, 7.5% and 27%, respectively, in the recruitment of IAS, IPS and IFS, sharing year-wise and category-wise number of persons.

In 2018, 97 IAS, 72 IPS and 64 IFS officers in these categories were appointed.

Furthermore, in 2019, 103 IAS, 75 IPS and 53 IFS were appointed, as per the data shared by the minister.

In 2020, 99 IAS, 74 IPS and 50 IFS officers were appointed, while in 2021, 97 IAS, 99 IPS and 54 IFS officers belonging to the SC, ST and OBC categories were appointed.

Following that, in 2022, 100 IAS, 94 IPS and 64 IFS officers were appointed under these categories.