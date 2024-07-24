Geeta, hearing-speech impaired woman brought from Pakistan, cleared Class VIII exam. She is aiming for THIS next

Geeta, the 33-year-old woman with speech and hearing disabilities who had come back to India from Pakistan in the year 2015, is seeking a government job as she has cleared her Class VIII exam in the first division.

Geeta scored 411 out of 600, according to a report by PTI. The exam was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board with special merit in social science and Sanskrit. This was informed by officials today, Wednesday, July 24.

"Geeta is very excited about her exam result and is looking forward to her future with hope," Gyanendra Purohit, Secretary, Anand Service Society, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Indore which is trying to help Geeta. He is also a sign language expert.

"The minimum educational qualification for recruitment of Class IV employees of the central and state governments is VIII pass. Geeta is now eligible to apply for government jobs in this category," he said.

Geeta lives in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra, with her mother Meena Pandhare. It may be recalled that she had crossed over to Pakistan accidentally by boarding a train as a child.