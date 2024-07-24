Budget 2024: What do experts have to say?

The Budget for 2024-25 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, Tuesday, July 23. The aim was to achieve Viksit Bharat.

The Union Budget for 2024-25 will provide Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skills in the country. The government will provide financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions.

Let's look at what experts have to say about it.