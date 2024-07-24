BJP MLA alleges SOG inspector extorted Rs 64 lakh from paper leak accused

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) Kirodi Lal Meena, today, Wednesday, July 24, said an inspector who is part of the Rajasthan Police Special Operation Group (SOG) probing paper leaks allegedly extorted Rs 64 lakh from the main accused of one of the cases. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Meena, who recently resigned from his cabinet post, claimed that Bhupendra Saran, who was arrested in the senior teachers' recruitment paper leak case, had written a letter to him informing him about the extortion by the inspector.

Following this, the senior BJP leader said he handed over the letter of Saran, currently in judicial custody, to Additional Director General of Police (ADG) SOG VK Singh and demanded action against the accused.

Meena also gave another letter to Singh and demanded an investigation into the role of former acting chairman and former member of Rajasthan Public Service Commission Shiv Singh Rathore in the RAS-Mains 2021 paper leak case and into alleged irregularities in the interviews of RAS-2018 recruitment.

He alleged, in the letter, that irregularities were done in the recruitment in connivance with Congress leaders. He also demanded that the SOG sped up its probe in paper leak cases in the state.

Meena resigned as a cabinet minister in the Rajasthan government following the BJP's underwhelming performance on some seats in the Lok Sabha polls in the state. However, the resignation has not been accepted yet.