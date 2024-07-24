ALERT! New promotion passing criteria at DU for UG students is here!

According to a report by PTI, Delhi University (DU) has raised its passing criteria for promotion to the next year from 50% to 63% in all its undergraduate (UG) courses, as per the officials.

With this, undergraduate students studying in all DU colleges will now have to obtain a total of 63% in the first and second semesters combined to be eligible for promotion.

Moreover, students representing Delhi University in sports, extracurricular activities, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and the National Service Scheme (NSS), among others, may be exempted from the criteria, subject to approval from their college's qualified authority.

A step has been taken to overcome the shortcomings in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022 at Delhi University, a varsity official said.

The official said, "Under the previous passing and promotion rules, a student was eligible for promotion from the first year to the second year of the course provided he/she cleared 50% of the exams of the first and second semesters taken together. The students had to clear seven papers and obtain a total of 22 credits to get promoted."

"However, because all papers do not have the same credits under the NEP-UGCF (Undergraduate Curriculum Framework) 2022, it is possible that a student can get promoted to a subsequent year by passing just three papers of both the semesters and one general elective with only 36%," a member of the committee which formulated the guidelines for the promotion criteria told PTI.

In addition to this, to review this shortcoming, a 12-member committee comprising principals of several DU colleges, including Miranda House, Kirori Mal College, and Lady Shri Ram, among others, along with the Dean, Academics and Controller of Examination (COE) held a meeting on May 7 and gave its recommendations, the official said.

These recommendations were subsequently approved by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on May 28, he added.

The anomaly in implementing the NEP-UGCF 2022 "is causing loss to the students' academic growth and defeating the goals set in NEP 2020", the committee observed, reaching a consensus that the passing and promotion rules need to be reviewed.

It further suggested students should complete the academic requirement of 50% to be eligible for promotion to the subsequent year.

Furthermore, it suggested that a student should obtain at least 28 credits, up from 22 credits, to move to the next year, the committee member added.