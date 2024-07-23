UP: MBBS interns continue strike against low stipend for second day

In Uttar Pradesh, MBBS interns in all government medical colleges across the state continued their strike demanding a substantial increase in their monthly stipends for the second day today, Tuesday, July 23.

The protestors have highlighted that among all states, intern doctors in Uttar Pradesh receive the lowest monthly stipend of Rs 12,000 per month.

On Monday, July 22, the interns launched a strike demanding the state authorities hike their monthly stipend to at least Rs 30,000 in line with other states. In states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, medical interns receive between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 per month. Central government institutions also offer stipends of Rs 30,000 per month.

To recall, the protesting medical interns also wrote to the District Magistrate (DM) of Greater Noida highlighting their concerns and demands,

Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Ayush Katiyar, an intern at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, said, “This is the second day of our strike and it is continuing across all medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. So far, we have not received any official word from the government but we have been told that the DM has forwarded our concern to the Health Ministry. We will be continuing with the strike.”

The medical interns in Uttar Pradesh highlighted that despite the heavy workload and demanding working hours, they are receiving Rs 12,000 in a month, which does not cover their basic needs and expenses.