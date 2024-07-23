Union Budget 2024-25: Focus on job creation, education for youngsters, says Punjab BJP chief

Today, Tuesday, July 23, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sunil Jakhar praised the Union Budget, saying that it is an enduring promise towards achieving the inclusive vision of Viksit Bharat. This was stated in a report by IANS.

Sunil Jakhar said that the budget focuses on job creation and education for youngsters, agriculture resilience and tax relaxations for salaried people which would lead to overall development and prosperity for everyone.

Jakhar also lauded Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for his foresight, pragmatism and prudence, which is the hallmark of the record seventh Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In addition to this, “Employment and skilling of our youngsters and infrastructure creation is amongst the core areas and the Union Budget 2024 details a set of specific actions to be undertaken to fulfil youth ambitions in a time-bound manner,” Jakhar added.

He said the benefits of tax relaxations to salaries would provide tangible benefits.

Lakhar further added, “Exemption of customs duties on three cancer medicines is another step which will provide respite for those affected."

To recall, Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman announced today, July 22, that the government will provide financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Moreover, the Union Budget for 2024-25 will provide Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skills in the country.