As situation limps back to normal in Bangladesh, AP students choose to stay back

As the situation in the neighbouring country Bangladesh slowly and steadily returns to normal, many students hailing from Andhra Pradesh are choosing to stay back and continue with their academics instead of returning, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It was over the new quota system that several clashes took place, many involving students which happened at universities.

Coming forward to help, the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTC) has been in touch with the Indian Embassy and even released helpline numbers along with sharing updates via its portal and social media to keep Andhra Pradesh's residents informed.

Hemalatha Rani, Chief Executive Officer, APNRTC, shared that via their helpline number, three medical students had gotten in touch with them.

As per the students, over 25 students live in the area. While two students who got in touch have been rescued, one chose to stay back after the order of the Supreme Court in Bangladesh regarding the quota.

For one student, plane tickets were arranged from Vizianagaram to Guwahati; for another who has reached Guwahati after crossing the border, the student will be returning to Bangladesh soon and another student managed to come back on their own.

Though the exact number of Telugu students in Bangladesh is unknown, APNRTC reasons that now, most students may choose to stay back.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, approximately 15,000 Indian nationals are in Bangladesh, including 8,500 students. To date, over 4,500 Indian students have returned to India.