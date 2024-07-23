NEET UG: Over 4 lakh students to lose 5 marks as SC asks NTA to revise results based on IIT Delhi report

According to a report by Livelaw, while refusing to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam for the paper leak, the Supreme Court today, July 23, directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to revise the results by treating the option identified by an expert team constituted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, as the correct answer to an ambiguous question.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had treated two options as the correct answers to this question. Now, the court has asked the agency to treat only the option approved by the IIT Delhi team as the correct option.

This would mean that the scores of over four lakh students, who had selected that option would be reduced by five (four marks' loss and one negative mark), stated LiveLaw.

The bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing the issue raised by a few petitioners who challenged the decision of the NTA to treat two options as the correct answers to the question.

Moreover, the petitioners submitted that as per the instructions issued by the NTA, the students had to follow the latest edition of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbook.

According to the petitioner, option 4 is the correct answer for Question No. 19 in Test Booklet Code S3. As per the old NCERT syllabus, option 2 is the correct option.

Furthermore, referring to the three-member expert committee report constituted by IIT Delhi's Director Professor Rangan Banerjee based on the previous order of the court, the CJI observed that the committee's report indicated option four as the correct choice.

The bench directed the NTA to take into account the expert committee's opinion of considering option 4 as the only correct option and revise the NEET-UG exam results with the said modification.

"Option 2 and 4 are mutually exclusive and both cannot stand together. We accept the report of the IIT Delhi. Accordingly, NTA shall revise the result of the NEET UG 2024 on the basis of option 4 as extracted above as the only correct answer. We have not indicated the number of the question since the number of the question and the option is likely to vary in view of the procedure which is followed in the exam," the bench said as per LiveLaw.

It may be noted that 4,20,774 candidates attempted option 2 (old NCERT edition answer) and 9,28,379 candidates attempted option 4.

The Solicitor General appearing for the Union said that the NTA took the decision to award marks for option 2 after receiving several representations from students who used the old textbooks of their siblings to prepare for the exam.

As many as 44 out of 61 students who got 720/720 marks are the beneficiaries of the grace mark awarded for this question.