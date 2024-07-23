NEET UG hearing: "Candidates with individual grievances can move high court," says CJI

During the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) hearing, which the Supreme Court resumed today, Tuesday, July 23, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said, "Those candidates who may have some individual grievances, we may leave it them to move the high court." This was stated by a tweet by LiveLaw.

The CJI along with Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra were hearing a batch of petitions, wherein, the petitioners were demanding re-NEET or re-exam, alleging malpractices, mismanagement, impersonation, paper leaks, 67 toppers, seven toppers from one exam centre, and several other issues. There were also other petitions demanding that there should be a re-evaluation of the OMR sheets instead of a re-NEET.

Individual grievances were also filed. For example, a petitioner cited his hyper-sweating condition and how they were not allowed to carry a handkerchief.

Now for all these individual grievances, looks like the Supreme Court has permitted them to take their cases to the various high courts.

The focus of the Supreme Court is currently to ascertain if there was a systematic failure which affected the entire exam and if the paper leak allegations have impacted the entire exam and so on.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the test conducting body, and the Solicitor General (SG) of India ill be presenting their sides today.