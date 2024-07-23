NEET SC hearing: Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan question paper mishap mentioned in front of CJI

The matter of what happened at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan was brought up during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) hearing which Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud led today, Tuesday, July 23.

Senior Advocate Narendra Hooda, representing the petitioners, stated that students who opted for Hindi medium papers were given English ones. This error was identified only two hours later and only then, the examination was restarted, this time with the correct question papers, which went on till 3.2 hours.

Moreover, this error was recognised only after it surfaced on social media. The video had particularly gone viral on social media platform X. This had impacted over 120 students.