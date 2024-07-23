Maharashtra: Couple booked for duping family of over Rs 3 crore on pretext of providing education

Today, Tuesday, July 23, police have registered a case against a couple who owns a firm based in Uran, Raigad district, Maharashtra. This case was for allegedly cheating a doctor and his family of more than Rs 3 crore on the promise of helping them in overseas education and jobs, an official informed today, as reported by PTI.

The firm Livi Overseas Study, claims to provide services in the field of foreign education, the official of Non-Resident of India (NRI) Sagari police station said.

The case against the firm's owners, Jugnu Chintaman Koli and his wife Tejasvi was registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim, who resides at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai.

Furthermore, the accused offered to provide admission to the doctor's two children in the universities of Germany and Australia and get good jobs for the complainant and his wife in the medical field overseas.

Starting from December 2022, the official said they collected a total of Rs 3,02,83,621 by cheque and Rs 27 lakh cash from the victims.

Based on the complaint, he said a case was registered against the couple under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), adding that a probe was on.

In a similar news from Uttar Pradesh (UP), on July 18, Lucknow police busted a cyber gang that defrauded Rs 120 crore from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University's (AKTU) account by creating fake email IDs and opening a bank account at Union Bank of India. This was stated in a report by ANI.

In addition, the fraudsters used the fake email IDs to transfer Rs 120 crore from AKTU's State Bank of India account. The mastermind of the gang copied AKTU's Chief Account Officer, conducting transactions by opening a savings account at Union Bank of India under AKTU's name.