DU ad-hoc displacement continues, LSR Journalism professor allegedly sacked

In yet another case of ad-hoc faculty displacement at Delhi University (DU), Professor Pushplata Kumar from the Journalism Department at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) was reportedly sacked, as reported by DU Beat.

This comes as part of the university's prolonged drive for en masse displacement, which has been ongoing for over a year.

As per DU Beat, on Saturday, July 20, Prof Pushplata Kumar, who had been teaching under the aegis of the Journalism Department of LSR for nine years as an ad-hoc professor, was dismissed from her position.

While there have been protests from both student groups and teachers’ associations at the central university alleging a lack of transparency in the displacement process, the ad-hoc displacements seem to continue.

Last year, instances of experienced ad-hoc faculty in IP College, Satyawati College, Dayal Singh, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce and other colleges created an outrage among the students and faculty members at the university who termed the ongoing process as ‘arbitrary and politically motivated’.

On April 26, 2023, Prof Samarveer Singh, who had been working at Hindu College on an ad-hoc basis for over eight years, took his own life after he was displaced and dismissed from his position — despite hoping to have his position regularised and be hired permanently.