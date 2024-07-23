Delhi HC orders removal of social media posts against Anjalai Birla, daughter of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

In the latest development associated with Anjali Birla, daughter of Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Delhi High Court, today, Tuesday, July 23, has ordered the removal of social media posts against Anjali Birla. This was stated by LiveLaw on their social media handle X (formerly Twitter).

Recently, Anjali Birla faced allegations through social media that she had cleared the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) exam in her first attempt by indulging in corrupt practices and misusing her father’s position. Anjali moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to take down these social media posts.

Furthermore, the plea was mentioned before Justice Navin Chawla for urgent listing by Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar. Following this, Justice Chawla allowed an urgent hearing of the case today, July 23.

"Justice Navin Chawla directed X Corp and Google to remove or block social media content against Birla, as complained by her in her defamation suit," wrote LiveLaw on X.

Social media posts

Several claims such as Anjali Birla became an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer because of her father's "powerful position" went viral on social media soon after Om Birla's election as Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the eruption of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak controversy.

Anjali Birla appeared for the UPSC exam in 2019 and cleared it in the first attempt. Before becoming an IAS, Anjali was used as a model.