Bangladesh protests or US campus encampments: As an int'l student, should be protesting?
Should students be voicing their opinion on campus, for example, protests or demonstrations?
Voicing opinions and participating in peaceful protests are fundamental rights of students. Universities are spaces for critical thinking and active engagement with societal issues.
Encouraging students to express their views can foster a more inclusive and democratic environment, helping them develop into responsible and socially aware citizens. However, it is crucial that such activities remain peaceful and constructive.
What repercussions could they face? For example, in the ongoing Bangladesh protests or the encampments in US universities?
Students engaging in protests can face a range of repercussions depending on the context and location of their demonstrations.
In the case of the recent Bangladesh protests, students have faced severe consequences, including violent crackdowns by the government, resulting in injuries, fatalities, and arrests. The heavy-handed response has included curfews and internet blackouts, significantly impacting the lives of the protestors.
Similarly, in US universities, students participating in encampments or protests may face disciplinary actions from their institutions, potential legal repercussions, and conflicts with law enforcement.
These actions can result in suspensions, fines, or even criminal records, which can affect their academic and professional futures.
How can an Indian student studying in an international university maintain a balance between voicing opinions and not getting in trouble?
Indian students can maintain a balance by staying informed about the laws and regulations of their host country and university policies regarding protests and demonstrations. It is important to participate in peaceful and legally sanctioned activities, communicate effectively with university authorities, and seek guidance from student unions or legal advisors when in doubt.
Engaging in dialogues and using platforms provided by the university to voice concerns can also be effective without crossing into illegal activities.
Additionally, if protests turn violent, students must avoid being in such areas, as international students risk deportation or adverse effects on their passports if caught in the wrong place.
In case Indian students do get in trouble for protesting, what should they do?
If Indian students find themselves in trouble for protesting, they should immediately seek legal assistance, either through the university’s legal services or external legal advisors.
It is important to inform the Indian consulate or embassy for support and guidance. They should also communicate with their university’s administration and student support services to understand their rights and the procedures they need to follow.
Remaining calm and cooperating with authorities while seeking appropriate help is crucial in such situations. Additionally, students must inform their families back home to ensure they are aware and can provide any necessary support.