Bangladesh protests or US campus encampments: As an int'l student, should be protesting?

Students engaging in protests can face a range of repercussions depending on the context and location of their demonstrations.

In the case of the recent Bangladesh protests, students have faced severe consequences, including violent crackdowns by the government, resulting in injuries, fatalities, and arrests. The heavy-handed response has included curfews and internet blackouts, significantly impacting the lives of the protestors.

Similarly, in US universities, students participating in encampments or protests may face disciplinary actions from their institutions, potential legal repercussions, and conflicts with law enforcement.

These actions can result in suspensions, fines, or even criminal records, which can affect their academic and professional futures.