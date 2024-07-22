Trinamool Congress to move motion against NEET in Bengal Assembly

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party in power in West Bengal, will move two special motions on the floor of the West Bengal Assembly this week during the Monsoon Session, as stated in a report by IANS.

In line with this, the first motion will be for scrapping the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the second will be on the three new criminal laws introduced in India, confirmed the Assembly speaker.

The speaker said that the motion demanding the scrapping of NEET and restoration of the previous system of individual state governments conducting such examinations, will be moved on the floor of the House, tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23, and there will be debates on the matter on Wednesday, July 24.

Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee had already sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 raising the same demand for the scrapping of the NEET examination.

In addition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the opposition attack on the government over the exam paper leak issue in Parliament, saying there is a serious problem with the country's exam system and that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has blamed everybody except himself for it.

Hitting back, Pradhan questioned why the Congress-led government "failed" to implement bills to stop malpractices in educational institutions including the Prohibition of Unfair Practices Bill, of 2010, when it was in power. This was stated in a report by PTI.