Tamil Nadu engineering admission counselling begins for special category

The online counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2024, particularly for those students coming under the 7.5 per cent special reservation category, has began today, Monday, July 22, as stated in a report by PTI.

K Ponmudy, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, launched the virtual counselling for admissions to BE and BTech courses from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Guindy, Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The minister said that a total of 664 applications have been received to fill up 111 seats under the special category for physically challenged, ex-servicemen and sports.

"All those who could not be accommodated can apply for counselling in the general and other categories," Minister Ponmudy told reporters, as stated in a report by PTI.

The session will go up to September 11, 2024 and counselling will be held for state government school students seeking admissions under the 7.5 per cent quota, in the initial days.

The counselling will be conducted online in rounds that include choice filling, allotment, confirmation of allotment and reporting to the colleges for payment of fees, with the candidates taking part in the corresponding rounds based on their rank, stated the report by PTI.