NEET UG 2024 row: Rahul Gandhi targets Education Minister, says serious problem with country's exam system

Today, Monday, July 22, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, led the opposition attack on the government over the exam paper leak issue in the Lok Sabha, saying there is a very serious problem in the country's exam system and that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has blamed everybody except himself for it. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Under opposition fire, Pradhan said that he was, "here at the mercy of my leader, the prime minister" and that his government is collectively answerable.

The minister also asserted that there has been no evidence of paper leaks in the last seven years.

As the opposition sought to corner the government on the issue of paper leaks, Speaker Om Birla said it is not right to raise questions about all exams and that members should discuss the need to develop a better examination system.

The speaker stressed that there should be constructive discussions on the issue. "We should look at developing a better system. It is not right to raise questions about all examinations," he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and has lodged six First Information Reports (FIRs).

"The minister has blamed everybody except himself. I don't even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on here," he said.

Following this, Pradhan addressed statements raised by Congress member Manickam Tagore. The latter mentioned that there have been 70 paper leaks in seven years.

Tagore wanted to know about the steps taken to address the issue of exam paper leaks and wondered whether the minister would resign.

Furthermore, Pradhan emphasised that students in Kerala are doing well in the NEET UG exams. "Students from Kerala have also done well, should we now say that there is some wrongdoing there also?" he asked