Indian Youth Congress workers stage protest near Parliament, demand re-NEET

Today, Monday, July 22, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers held a protest, demanding that NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) be reconducted, a statement said. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The protest was held near Parliament, where several members covered their mouths with black cloth and carried placards, raising slogans against the government.

The protesters were carrying a large banner that said "RE-NEET".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET and has lodged six First Information Reports (FIRs).

In more news on the same matter, the Supreme Court of India has directed the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to constitute a team of three experts to form an opinion on the correct answer to a question from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 exam by tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23, at noon. This was stated in a report by Free Press Journal.

The order comes after a few students challenged the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to award marks for two options for the question. The students alleged that the NTA's decision was incorrect and sought the court's intervention.