Delhi gov't releases Rs 100 crore for 12 DU colleges it funds in second quarter

The Delhi government has released about Rs 100 crore for its funded colleges of Delhi University (DU) in the second quarter as well. Higher Education Minister Atishi has approved the release of the second quarter installment of these 12 funded colleges.

A budgetary provision of about Rs 400 crore has been made by the Delhi government for these funded colleges in the financial year 2024-25.

"Many issues of financial mismanagement have come to the fore in these colleges in the last few years, but the Kejriwal government has decided that the teachers and students of those colleges should not suffer due to the mistakes of the management and administration. Keeping in mind the welfare of teachers, their medical benefits, pension benefits which were stuck due to financial mismanagement, Delhi Government is releasing a fund of Rs 100 crore in the second quarter for these 12 colleges of Delhi University," she said.

The 12 Colleges of Delhi University fully funded by Delhi Government are:

- Acharya Narendra Dev College

- Aditi Mahavidyalaya

- Bhagini Nivedita College

- Bhaskaracharya College

- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

- Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

- Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences

- Keshav Mahavidyalaya

- Maharaja Agrasen College

- Maharishi Valmiki College

- Shaheed Rajguru College

- Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies