The Conscience Collective is a struggle against institutional & self-censorship for these DU students

We were beginning to feel that the spaces for anti status-quo discussions and knowledge production were shrinking in and around the university.

This shrinking was not just limited to official or administrative censorship.

It was also about a general atmosphere where questioning was discouraged. The fear of being repressed by dominant forces was internalised among many students, which led to self-censorship even before someone else could stop us. Important discourse was not just being merely limited, it was not starting out in the first place.

Our initiative thus arose as an independent venture, not affiliated to any college, department, or university — without fear of institutional repression, attitudes of questioning dominant discourses could start to flow.