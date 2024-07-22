Border Security Force on "high alert"; facilitates return of 380+ Indian students from Bangladesh

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday, July 21, said that its troops deployed along the eastern frontier are on "high alert" in view of widespread violence in Bangladesh, as they facilitated the return of nearly 380 students from the country facing internal strife.

Officials in the force said that the BSF is closely monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country where over a hundred people have reportedly died during anti-government protests against job quotas.

In a statement the BSF said, its troops are on "high alert" due to the ongoing violence across the border. It went on to add that the force has facilitated the safe return of 36 Indian students through Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in Tripura, who were stranded at the Brahmanbaria Medical College in Bangladesh.

The officials further said that over all, a total of nearly 380 students, including a few of them from Nepal, arrived in Tripura through the ICP on Saturday, July 20, and more are expected to arrive soon, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement the border guarding force said, senior officials of the BSF are in constant touch with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and this coordination has ensured safe evacuation of students even during night time operations.

"To further enhance the efficiency of the process, the immigration desk at ICP Petrapole will now be open 24/7, ensuring uninterrupted and safe passage for all students returning home," it said.

"Senior BSF officers at all Land Custom Station (LCS) and ICP Petrapole locations are on high alert, ensuring that each student receives the necessary help and support. The safety and well-being of the students is of utmost priority, and additional facilities have been arranged to meet their needs," the statement read.

It is estimated that nearly 8,000 Indian students are currently studying in Bangladesh, with a majority enrolled in medical colleges in Comilla, Brahmanbaria, and Dhaka.

"Many of these students are seeking to re-enter India through four ICPs and LCSs, particularly via Agartala in West Tripura district and Srimantapur in Sepahijala district," it said.