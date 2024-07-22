Bangladesh protests: How one Bangladeshi risked his life to save 15 Indian medical students

A young Bangladeshi risked his life to help 15 Indian medical students escape the country amidst anti-government protests against job quotas.

Hassan Rahman (name changed) not only arranged an ambulance for the Indian students but also accompanied them to Dhaka airport. When the vehicle was intercepted by irate protestors at one point, he managed to convince them to provide safe passage, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Indian students, including five from Assam, are from Delta Medical College and Hospital, which is affiliated with Dhaka University. Abbas Ali, a 20-year-old Assamese who joined the college on June 28, recounted the horror in Bangladesh.

“As the violence was raging, we were stuck in the college hostel. We discussed how we could get out of the country and return home. The seniormost among us said we would be able to fly out if his friend, Hassan, helped. Hassan did indeed,” Abbas told this newspaper over the phone on Sunday from his Sivasagar residence.

He said the Indian students had a flight at 5 pm on July 19, but to ensure their safety, Hassan took them out of the hostel at 8 pm on July 18 in an ambulance.

“Hassan first took us to a private hospital and arranged food for us. Around 3 am, he said we must head to the airport. On the way, our ambulance was intercepted by the protestors. They asked the driver about the occupants, and he lied by saying he was ferrying patients,” Abbas said.

“When they discovered us, they beat up the driver. They also attacked the vehicle and tried to set it ablaze. We were all frightened, but Hassan somehow managed to convince them and saved our lives,” Abbas added.

He said the protestors had already torched a vehicle just a few meters away, and the Indian students saw bodies strewn on the road.

“We took a detour and eventually reached the airport. We were somewhat relieved. After spending 18 hours at the airport, we flew out of the country and landed in Kolkata,” Abbas said, adding, “While in Bangladesh, we could not contact our families as phone and internet services were suspended.”

He said he sensed trouble when the college suddenly declared a half-day holiday one day. His suspicion grew when some local students advised the Indians to be cautious as the protests might turn violent.

“For over a fortnight, I faced no problems. Then, all hell broke loose. I just pray that peace returns to Bangladesh soon,” he added.