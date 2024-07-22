AIDSO condemns fee hike in Karnataka engineering colleges

All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) has strongly condemned the recent fee hike in government engineering colleges by the Karnataka State Government, accusing it of unjustly burdening students.

According to AIDSO, the fees have doubled over the past three years, now reaching Rs 42,000, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

AIDSO District Secretary Chandrakala stated, "The Karnataka State Government has once again criminally hiked government engineering college fees, making education increasingly inaccessible. Over the past three years, this continual fee increase has led to the doubling of fees to Rs 42,000. No government that claims to be pro-poor and pro-downtrodden can justify such a hike."

Chandrakala further criticised the government for separating the University Vishweshwaraiah College of Engineering (UVCE) and increasing its fees by Rs 2,000.

"By separating out UVCE and hiking its fees, the government has proven itself deaf to the protests of students, lecturers, and educationists who oppose making the institution self-financed," she added.

AIDSO members said that this fee hike is criminal and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

The organisation called upon all people of the state to unite against the commercialisation of professional courses and stand against turning educational institutions into money-minting establishments