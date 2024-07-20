"We need curiosity & keen observation to learn": Educator-doctor Arvind Kumar's inspirational life journey

"I fought against all odds and started giving classes to students so as to earn money for buying my medical books. That is what kindled the spirit of being an educator in me, leading me to where I am today," Dr Arvind Kumar begins, his voice filled with the conviction of someone who has walked a difficult path to success.



Dr Kumar's journey from a financially unstable, non-medical family to becoming a renowned educator and medical professional is nothing short of inspiring.



"Pursuing my MBBS and higher studies at prestigious government colleges was a huge achievement in my life," he says.



Despite the odds, he not only completed his education but also worked as a consultant and opened his first multi-speciality clinic. His passion for teaching led him to join the Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (DAMS) as a faculty member in medicine.



"Not only Indian graduates, I also imparted education to foreign medical graduates from China, Russia, and Ukraine," he shares.



His teaching philosophy is simple yet profound: "Thinking from a student's perspective and answering their doubts made me get a better grasp of things. I strongly believe that one can learn something from everyone; all we need is curiosity to learn and keen observation."



A pivotal moment in Dr Arvind's career occurred during his internship.



"A person came and collapsed in front of us. After 15 days of relentless efforts by my consultants, senior residents, and postgraduates (PGs), we brought about a miracle and saved the patient's life," he recalls, his voice tinged with emotion. This patient later fulfilled his desire to go on Haj, and the satisfaction of seeing this dream realised left an indelible mark on Dr Kumar. "It inspired me indefinitely to pursue medicine with all my heart and make a difference in all the lives I touch."



Dr Kumar's medical school days are etched with fond memories.



"Medical school is one of the most memorable times in one's life," he muses. He recounts a particularly memorable incident the day before a postgraduate examination. "We had a big celebrity performing at our college festival. We were confused about whether to attend it or not, but we finally went, and luckily, all of us cleared the exam with flying colours," he laughs.



This anecdote underlines his belief in balance.



"We can always lead a life on our own terms if we're able to strike the right balance."

Throughout his career, Dr Kumar has remained a lifelong learner, always open to the wisdom and knowledge of those around him.



"No matter where we go, we can always learn from people around us, imbibing their skills and knowledge and becoming a better version of ourselves in the long run," he emphasises.



Dr Arvind Kumar's story is a testament to the power of resilience, education, and empathy. His journey from a modest background to a respected educator and medical professional is a beacon of hope and inspiration for many.



His unwavering dedication to his students and patients alike demonstrates that true success lies not just in personal achievements but in the positive impact one can make on the lives of others.



(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Aditi Gawit, Sudesh Dighulkar, Varuni Vats and Siddhant Kashyap.)