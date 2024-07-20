TN: CM Stalin distributes laptops to 8 Adi Dravidar students who got into NIT, IIT, NIFT, NLU

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, on Friday, July 19, honoured eight students from state-run Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools by presenting them with laptops.

The students have secured admissions to prestigious higher education institutions, including National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Tamil Nadu National Law University (NLU), and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has invited Civil Service aspirants who have cleared the preliminary examinations and are preparing for the UPSC Main examination to apply for monetary assistance through the Naan Mudhalvan competitive examination portal. Selected candidates will receive Rs 25,000 per month for 10 months to aid their preparation.

The aspirants can apply via https://portal.naanmudhalvan.tn.gov.in/upsc_registration.

TNAU's announcement

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Friday, July 19, announced it will be conducting Certificate Verification (CV) for students who have selected seats at diploma courses, at the TNAU campus in Coimbatore on July 23.

In a press release, TNAU stated that students should bring necessary certificates and Class X and XII mark sheets to their CV and, they have to pay the counselling fee before attending the CV.

After completing the CV process, students are to pay their admission fee by July 31 through direct payment or online mode.

If students fail to submit their documents by the given period, they will lose the admission.

For more details, students can contact 94886 35077, 94864 25076,' said in the release.