This is Karnataka's plan to identify dropout students and bring them back to schools

In collaboration with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), the Government of Karnataka will be carrying out door-to-door surveys to track out-of-school children between the ages of six to 18 years.

This step comes after a directive to do the same was issued by the Karnataka High Court.

Using a mobile app, women from self-help groups (SHGs) will carry out the survey and they will be appointed as numerators for the same.

“The Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS)has developed a mobile application that will survey students who are not in the mainstream,” read the circular from the RDPR department, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Two SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) -qualified women will be selected from every SHGs, as directed by the gram panchayats. Two women will survey 300 households in the village.

During 2022-2023 a total of 18,461 children had dropped out of school as per 2022-2023 DSEL data from December last year. Karnataka stands at the seventh position as far as dropouts go.

Nagasmiha Rao, Director, Child Rights Trust (CRT) "This joint initiative is a significant step towards ensuring every child's right to education. To further enhance the impact, it's essential to involve NGOs working in schools, youth groups, and other stakeholders. Additionally, a comprehensive plan to prevent school dropouts, by addressing the root causes and providing supportive measures, will help to sustain the progress and create a lasting difference in the lives of young people.”