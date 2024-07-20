Telangana teacher transfer: Gov't school students clutch teachers, plead them not to go

A bond between a student and teacher is such that it cannot be defined in words. Though it may not be expressed, over several hours of teaching-learning this bond grows strong and the relationship grows deep.

Then how, when the teachers and students part, do we not expect them to get emotional?

After students of the Government Primary School at Kishandaspeta in Yellareddypet mandal of Telangana found out that their teachers were being transferred, they became emotional and yearned for the bond of love and affection which was built over nine years.

The whole situation tuned heavy with feelings as both students and teachers were emotional.

On Thursday, July 18, a farewell was organised for the school's Headmistress Rajita and teachers Srinivas, Manjula and Anjali and the atmosphere was seeped in feelings of loss and love.

The viral video of students clutching the teachers and the teachers offering sweet reassurances went viral on social media platforms on Friday, July 19.

Students were seen sobbing, pleading with the teachers to not leave them, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The parents too were feeling remorse and recalled how these teachers played a very important role in the lives of their wards.