"Re-NEET the only solution, score review won't help": Anxieties soar among students ahead of SC hearing on July 22

The next Supreme Court hearing date for the petitions concerning the irregularities and malpractice of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 is just two days away, on July 22. Every passing second is keeping the aspirants on their toes as they await a resolution that will determine their future careers.



In the last hearing, the bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) to release full city-wise and centre-wise results of the exam without revealing the personal details of the students by 5 pm, July 20 to gauge further any anomalies in the data and the extent of possible paper leaks in those places it allegedly happened.



However, the delay in the counselling process due to multiple hearings and lack of a clear outcome is distressing for students who are the victims of these irregularities.



“The news concerning the recent developments is giving me a headache. It has been overwhelming, especially with the influx of all the fake news. We’re confused about what to follow and what not to, so I've decided to stop watching,” said an aspirant speaking with EdexLive, on the condition of anonymity. He appeared for the test this year for the third time and he appeared from Sambalpur, Odisha.



“Students are frustrated and upset because of the repeated court hearings. They are concerned that these delays and uncertainties are unfairly affecting their education and mental well-being,” stated Dr Nandita Thakkar, Joint Secretary of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).



She mentioned that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided a comprehensive list of exam centres to address concerns. Depending on the court's decision, there may be changes to the academic cycle. The upcoming hearing will be crucial in determining the next steps for NEET UG 2024 and the counselling process, which is supposed to begin soon.



According to Dr Thakkar, analysing scores by city and centre can help detect potential exam paper leaks, especially by noting unusually high scores in specific centres.



"While this can highlight suspicious trends, it would not prove a paper leak on its own. Thorough investigations and rigorous monitoring of suspicious activities are also necessary to confirm any wrongdoing,” she added.



Dr MD Manzur Ahmed, National President of All India Dental Students Association (AIDSA), says “The students are facing a dilemma due to the delay. They are anxious that they might hear that the counselling has started at a few places because of the lack of clarity in communication. The current scenario is such that even a small piece of misinformation can create an anxious environment.”



He says a re-examination will solve all the problems instead of scrutinising the score again and again.

