NEET-PG 2024: Candidates frustrated over trouble choosing exam centre

Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Sadiq Hussain from Rajasthan said, "The site to choose the exam centre was unreachable because of a Microsoft outage on July 19th from 4 to 5 pm. When the website was live, attempts to log in failed as it said that the old password expired. However, no email or message was delivered while creating the new password."

On July 19, Microsoft 365 faced a global outage. A Crowdstrike update led to PCs with Windows 10 to crash, and stalled airlines, banking and many other services. Crowdstrike provides advanced cybersecurity solutions for Windows PCs.

"Around 8 pm the password was changed but the site crashed. When I tried to log in, my credentials were said to be invalid. I tried to log in from multiple devices and browsers, but to no avail," Hussain alleged, fearing that if the exam centre is not chosen, he will have to travel to any random location in India. "If I don't choose the centre within three days, I will be allotted a centre anywhere in India. As a resident of Rajasthan, I can get a centre in Kerala too," he told EdexLive.

"These issues happening before our exam is heartbreaking. My mental health has been reduced to ashes," Hussain admitted, stating that over 1,000 candidates are facing the same issue.

Facing the same issue, another candidate from Punjab, on condition of anonymity, said, "I am a government medical officer in Patiala city. Firstly, it is challenging to get leaves to prepare for the exam. And now, issues like these are frustrating." The candidate told EdexLive that reaching out to NBE and filling out the grievance forms has yielded no results.

The students who spoke to EdexLive remarked that they reached out to the officials, however, allegedly there wasn't any satisfactory or problem-solving response.

Another candidate facing a similar issue, took to X to express his anguish.