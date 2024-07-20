"Job calendar will be announced in ensuing budget session of Assembly": Telangana CM

Today, Saturday, July 20, the Telangana Chief Minister (CM) Revanth Reddy, said the job calendar to fill up vacancies in the government will be announced in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly. This was stated in a report by PTI.

He was speaking after launching Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham, (a scheme for financial assistance for Mains aspirants of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Examination — a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of the Singareni Collieries Company), in Hyderabad, Telangana.

"Job calendar will be announced in the ensuing budget session of the state Assembly. The government will compile the data on vacancies in every department before March every year. Notification will be issued by June 2 and the recruitment process will be completed by December 9," said Reddy, according to an official release.

The budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly would begin on July 23, while the legislative council session would commence a day later.

The CM said his government has accorded top priority to addressing the problems of the unemployed and to conduct the examinations efficiently in a well-planned plan. Appointment orders filling 30,000 posts were already given within three months (of the Congress government) after coming to power, he said.

Furthermore, he said, unemployed youth struggled a lot in the last 10 years.

The CM said the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has already conducted Group 1 prelims and District Selection Committee (DSC) exams (for teachers recruitment) are in progress.

The government considered the difficulties faced by the unemployed and postponed the Group 2 exam, Reddy said.

Bihar and Rajasthan see a greater number of officers (candidates selected for Civil Services) and Telangana youth should also focus on excelling in national-level competitive exams, he said.