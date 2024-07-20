It's eggs four days a week for gov't and gov't-aided schools of Karnataka!

It's eggs four days a week for government and government-aided schools in Karnataka and this announcement was made by the state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The chief minister announced this during a programme inauguration, with Azim Premji Foundation as a partner, to offer free-of-cost, supplementary and nutritious food six days a week to students from government schools.

“Creating opportunities for good education for the children of the poor is our aspiration,” Siddaramaiah stated and said that quality food is vital for good education as well as good mental health, according to a report by ANI.

“I have seen children come to school without breakfast and stay until noon without lunch. Hence, we decided to provide meals and eggs two days a week. The Azim Premji Foundation has joined hands with the government in this noble cause to provide eggs and supplementary nutritious food to children four days a week,” he said.

“Creating opportunities for good education for the children of the poor is our aspiration. For this reason, we are providing uniforms, shoes, and socks, and opening more residential schools,” he said.

Siddaramaiah called on school children to develop scientifically and intellectually, stating that only then can they become socially responsible, stated the report by ANI.