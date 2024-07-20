Delhi: Casteist offences, communal slogans at JNU campus, allege Congress student body

Today, Saturday, July 20, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus walls were found to be defaced with casteist slurs and communal slogans, alleged the Congress' students body alleged, as per a report by PTI.

Slogans like 'Dalit Bharat chhodo' and 'Brahman Baniya zindabaad' and 'RSS zindabaad' were scribbled on the walls of Kaveri hostel on the campus, alleged National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Unit General Secretary Kunal Kumar, sharing its photos on social media.

The student claimed the authorities painted the walls after the photos were circulated on social media. There was no immediate reaction to the allegations from Dean of Students Manuradha Chaudhary.

Requests for a response to the allegations were declined by Kaveri Hostel warden Manish Kumar Barnwal.

"We, the Humans of JNU are deeply disturbed by the recent incidents at Kaveri Hostel, where alongside the casteist slur against the Dalit Bahujan community, slogans like "Brahman Baniya Jindabad" and "RSS Jindabad" have been inscribed. These slogans starkly reveal the Brahmanical and manuvadi nature of RSS and its supporters within our university community," the student body said in a statement.

In addition, it also demanded action by the administration against the accused.

The JNU last year formed a panel to look into the repeated incidents of "anti-national" slogans scribbled on the campus.

The committee was set up after pictures of slogans like 'Indian-Occupied Kashmir', 'Free Kashmir' and 'Bhagwa Jalega' scribbled on the School of Languages building wall went viral on social media.