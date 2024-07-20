CUET UG 2024: NTA to announce results on July 22; check more details here!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results in just two days, that is July 22, for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) exam held between May 15 and 29 on their official website – exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. This was stated in a report by The Indian Express.

To access the issued result from the official website, students are urged to log in using their required credentials such as application number and date of birth.

For each correct answer, candidates will be rewarded five marks and for an incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

Below is the marking scheme for CUET UG

Correct answer: +4 marks

Unattempted questions: No marks

The CUET UG result was expected to be released on June 30 but has been delayed owing to the ongoing NEET UG 2024 controversy.

However, this delay seems to be causing problems for several participating universities, as they are having to bring in changes in their academic year to accommodate the delay.

As many as 13,47,618 students registered for CUET UG 2024, out of which, 7.17 lakh are male candidates, 6.30 lakh are female candidates and seven transgender students registered for the exam.



The provisional answer key of CUET UG was released on July 7 and candidates were asked to raise objections by July 9.

In addition, a retest was conducted for selected students on July 19, which included roughly 250 candidates from the Oasis Public School in Hazaribagh, which was under the scanner for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) leak.