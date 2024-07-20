Central school on IIT Indore campus gets bomb threat email; case registered

According to a report by PTI, a central school located on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Indore has received an email threatening to “blow up” the school building on Independence Day. This was informed by the police today, Saturday, July 20.



The central school, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, received the email yesterday, Friday evening, July 19 and a complaint was filed at Simrol police station on Saturday morning, July 20, an official said.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Umakant Chowdhry said, “As per the complaint received at Simrol police station, the email was sent from an ID named after Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was sent to the official email address of the school." He said that the sender threatened to blow up the school campus on August 15 (Independence Day).

Police have launched a probe into it, the official said.

Simrol police station in-charge Amit Kumar said, “We have received the written complaint and our team is investigating the matter."

In a similar line of news, a private school in Mylapore, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and one in Foreshore Estate received hoax bomb threats through email in the wee hours of Wednesday, July 18.

The school authorities alerted the local police who conducted a check along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and found the threats to be hoaxes.

According to The New Indian Express, the cyber crime police have registered a case and further inquiry is underway. It is reported that in the email, the sender mentioned a mobile number belonging to another person and the police.