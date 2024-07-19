Udupi district, Karnataka: Holiday declared for schools, PU colleges

In view of red alert, Udupi district administration has declared holiday for schools and PU Colleges in the Udupi district of Karnataka fro today, Friday, July 19.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Dr K Vidyakumari asked the educational institutions not to make attendance compulsory for students in view of the monsoon and to ensure that the students are safe while visiting and returning from the college, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The students who had to cross difficult streams and drains to reach the college are asked to stay safe at home.

The management of institutions are asked not to conduct classes in vulnerable buildings and ensure that the buildings are safe.

A unique initiative

In a novel step, apart from the regular classes, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) students in Udupi district will be receiving their lessons via email, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Initiated by the Department of School Education and Literacy, via this step, the Udupi district aims to ensure continuity of education even after class hours and on holidays as well. The plan was devised to make sure that the district retains its top position in the SSLC ranking for the academic year 2024-25.