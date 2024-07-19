Palnadu Prakriti Pathalu: A way for students to learn about forest conversation

Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu Forest Department officials in a step forward to increase awareness among students on forest protection and biodiversity conservation have launched the Palnadu Prakriti Pathalu programme.

The forest area is spread over 1.50 lakh hectares in Palnadu district. The programme promotes learning by exploring approaches through field visits and curriculum transactions related to forest, wildlife, forest ecosystem services, and its conservation importance.

"The department is also roping various NGOs, environmentalists, nature lovers, and animal welfare organisations. We include more innovative and live examples during the sessions to engage the students in these programmes," informed Palnadu Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ramachandra Rao.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he informed that awareness campaigns have been held at over 60 schools in the district so far under this programme.

While explaining the role of humans in the conservation of nature, and the importance of biodiversity and protection of forests, the officials also include more practical concepts including the preparation of seed balls, showing the rescue of snakes by experts in live, forest visits, special presentations on the interesting facts about wildlife, visits to nurseries in Kotappakonda, and working of camera traps to trace the movements of tigers in forest regions, to make the lessons more effective to the students.

''Several students of these schools who have never visited the forest become very excited about forest visits. So, in coordination with local Vanarakshana Samithis, we choose fringe areas in the nearby forest area with better road connectivity to take students. All necessary precautions are taken while giving any live examples to ensure the safety of the students,'' Ramachandra Rao added.