NEET-UG: CBI arrests RIMS MBBS student who 'solved' papers

According to a report by PTI, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a first-year Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) student of Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), today, Friday, July 19.

This was in connection with the student allegedly being part of a 'solver module' working with an engineer who had stolen the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) question papers, said the officials.

Surabhi Kumari was taken into custody after two days of detailed questioning by the CBI, the officials said.

It is alleged that Kumari was the fifth member of the 'solver module' which was present in Hazaribagh on the morning of May 5, the NEET-UG examination day, to solve the paper stolen by Pankaj Kumar, they said.

Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya, a 2017-batch civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, allegedly stole the NEET-UG paper from the NTA trunk in Hazaribagh.

The CBI has so far arrested 16 persons in connection with the NEET-UG cases taken over by it.

The RIMS, an autonomous institute under the Jharkhand government, was approached by the CBI earlier this week for questioning.

"The CBI team contacted the hospital management on Wednesday saying they wanted to question her in connection with the NEET paper leak. The management extended full cooperation to the team. On Thursday, July 18, too, they grilled her and said she will be questioned further," RIMS Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rajiv Ranjan told PTI earlier in the day.

The official said the parents of the student had contacted the management and were briefed about the situation.

Yesterday, Thursday, July 18, the CBI arrested four MBBS students of AIIMS Patna, all members of the solver module, in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, they said.

They have been sent to CBI custody for four days.

According to sources, these five members were tasked to solve the paper so that the answer key could be provided to NEET aspirants who had taken the services of the gang, they said.

The CBI had already arrested Kumar, who stole the paper, and Raju Singh who had helped him in the process.

Furthermore, the agency on July 18, also arrested one Surender Sharma, who also helped Kumar in Hazaribagh.

Sharma was presented before a special court along with four All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) students of the 'solver module', they said.

The central probe agency, which is investigating the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, has lodged six First Investigation Reports (FIRs).

The FIR from Bihar pertains to paper leaks while the remaining ones from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are regarding impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency's own FIR on a reference from the union education ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy. (AYUSH) and other related courses in government and private institutions.