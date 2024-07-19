NEET PG Exam 2024: Window to choose test city open; visit natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the window for candidates who will be appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. This was stated in a report by Mint.

This window is to choose their test city for the examination scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024. The NBEMS will close the facility on July 22, 2024, at 11.55 pm.

According to a notification by NBEMS, “All those candidates who were issued admit cards for NEET-PG 2024 shall be required to choose their test city again by exercising their choices of preferred test cities during an online window which shall be opened from 19th July 2024 to 22nd July 2024 (till 11:55 PM)".

Eligible candidates may access the window through the official website of NBEMS website natboard.edu.in using the NEET-PG 2024 applicant login credentials.

Candidates must note that, “the test city and test centre communicated in the admit cards issued earlier for NEET-PG 2024, which was to be held on June 23, 2024, will no longer be valid for the exam”, the notification added.

Steps to choose the test city for NEET PG 2024:

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

2. Click on the “NEET PG 2024" activated link available on the homepage

3. A new window will open; click on “Applicant Login"

4. Enter your login credentials (registered user ID and password)

5. A new window will open; click on “Choose the test city"

6. Choose any four preferred test cities where you wish to appear for the examination. (These test cities will be selected from the available test cities within the state of correspondence address indicated by the candidate in his/her NEET-PG 2024 application form.)

7. Save your options

8. Download and take a print for future reference.



Candidates must note that the allocation of the test city to a candidate will be done randomly from the choices provided, and these four choices will not be considered as an order of preference of test cities.

The NEET PG 2024 examination will be conducted in 185 test cities across the country.

Candidates are also advised to visit the exam centre allotted to them a day before the exam to have an idea of the route, distance, and availability of transport.

