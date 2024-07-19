How can AI transform medical education? Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member, explains

Today, Friday, July 19, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said that artificial intelligence (AI), has the potential to revolutionise individualised healthcare, prediction and diagnosis, and also medical education. This was stated in a report by PTI.

He was speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) third Digital Health Summit, themed Leveraging AI for Improving Health Outcomes.

The age of artificial intelligence in digital health has arrived, presenting immense potential across various use cases, Paul said.

Furthermore, Paul also highlighted the potential for AI to revolutionise medical education and professional development pathways, suggesting that AI could enhance decision-making processes for physicians, from diagnostic testing to treatment plans.

This event brought together key stakeholders from the healthcare industry, government and technology sectors to explore the transformative potential of AI in healthcare.

Important topics such as improvements in care delivery, ethical implementation and responsible AI, sustainable business models and AI-powered data analytics were also discussed.

Paul further discussed the government's interest in partnering with the industry to leverage AI for public health dimensions such as individualised care, prediction, targeting and precision public health.

He mentioned the operationalisation of the Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH), an initiative stemming from India's G20 presidency that aims at helping countries utilise digital technologies and ecosystems for development.

The NITI Aayog member underscored the significance of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), noting that approximately 66 crore ABHA accounts have been opened.

Additionally, he noted that while AI is not yet extensively used within the ministry, current applications are being utilised in decision support systems, data mining, diagnostics, drug discovery and fraud analytics.

Chandra stressed the need for industry collaboration to further integrate AI into healthcare, particularly in utilising the vast datasets available for public health outcomes, including predicting pandemics and managing non-communicable diseases, communicable diseases, and maternal and child health outcomes.

During the event, the CII Self-Regulatory Code of Conduct for Telemedicine and a comprehensive report titled, Mapping India's Corporate Health and Wellness Landscape were launched.