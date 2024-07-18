Two Karnataka & one Rajasthan students shortlisted for Global Student Prize 2024

Two science students from schools in Karnataka and one from Rajasthan were shortlisted among the top 50 finalists today, Wednesday, July 17 for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2024, an annual USD 100,000 award for an exceptional student who has made a real impact on learning and society at large, PTI reported.



The three students are:

Prajwal Naveen Halalae, a 17-year-old Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics student at BGS National Public School in Bengaluru



Divaa Uthkarsha, a 16-year-old science student at National Public School RNR, also in Bengaluru



Kavin Sharma, a 17-year-old Biology student at Jayshree Periwal International School in Jaipur

These three students have been named in this year's shortlist from over 11,000 nominations and applications from 176 countries. The prize is open to all students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills programme, with part-time students and those enrolled in online courses are also eligible.



Speaking about this, Chegg's Chief Communications Officer Heather Hatlo Porter said, “The top 50 Global Student Prize finalists deserve the opportunity to have their stories told and have their voices heard. After all, it is their dreams, insights and ingenuity that will illuminate a more hopeful future for everyone."



"Our finalists this year have made a huge impact in areas from environment to equality and justice, from health and well-being to education and skills, from youth empowerment to ending poverty. I can't wait to see how this year's inspiring cohort of changemakers use this platform to lift even more lives,” she said.

Prodigies and their platforms

Tech prodigy Prajwal co-founded CloudAttack Edutech to bridge the global skill gap through gamified learning and his Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, NetraAI, aids visually impaired children with emotionally nuanced text-to-speech.



Divaa was driven by her family's medical background and personal tragedy to found the non-profit Project Surya to aid type 1 diabetic children and influence policy through advocacy.

Kavin overcame adversity to found Mauka — a platform linking students with NGOs — and Janam, aimed at improving women's health.



Speaking about the students, Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation, and partner of Chegg.Org in the annual student prize, said, “Prajwal Naveen Halalae, Kavin Sharma and Divaa Uthkarsha's stories are a testament to the crucial role that education plays in building a better world for us all. As time runs out to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it is more important than ever to prioritise education so we can face the future with confidence."

The top 10 finalists of the Global Student Prize 2024 are expected to be announced in September, with the winner chosen from the final 10 by the Global Student Prize Academy made up of prominent individuals later in the year, as stated in a report by PTI.