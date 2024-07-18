Two Chennai schools receive hoax bomb threats

A private school in Mylapore, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and one in Foreshore Estate received hoax bomb threats through email in the wee hours of today, Wednesday, July 18. The school authorities alerted the local police who conducted a check along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and found the threats to be hoaxes.

According to The New Indian Express, the cyber crime police have registered a case and further inquiry is underway. It is reported that in the mail, the sender mentioned a mobile number belonging to another person and the police.

Giving more details, the police said both emails were sent using the same ID. The emails were received around 1.55 am today, July 18. As soon as the school authorities saw it, they alerted the police.

The schools were already closed today on account of Muharram, the police remarked.

In the first week of July, the then City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said that city police are coordinating with international agencies to conduct a high-level investigation into the frequent instances of hoax bomb threats in the city, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Recently on July 2, Anna University in Guindy, Chennai received a hoax bomb threat through email. The college authorities opened the email in the early hours of Wednesday, July 3. They immediately alerted the police, who along with a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, conducted a search and found the threat to be a hoax.

Schools, hospitals, educational institutions, airports, museums, railway establishments, prisons and even a mental health institute — no one has been spared of hoax bomb threats in the last few months and certainly, the number of these untoward incidents is only on the rise.