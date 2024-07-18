Research scholars seek ICMR's intervention for regular distribution of fellowship funds

All-India Research Scholar Association (AIRSA) has written a representation to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) regarding the irregular distribution of fellowship funds. In a letter dated today, July 18, 2024, the association explained its concerns urging for the regular distribution of fellowship funds to Dr Geet Jotwani, Scientist G & Head of Human Resource Development, ICMR.

The letter alleges delay in fellowship funds to numerous scholars despite submitting necessary documents such as the Annual Progress Report (APR), Utilization Certificate (UC), and other required documents well within the stipulated timeframes. "These delays have caused considerable hardship, as research scholars rely solely on these funds for their livelihood, and their families are dependent on this financial support," it added.

Citing an example of a PhD research scholar at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, the statement said that despite submitting all required documents, regular follow-ups through emails, phone calls and multiple visits to the office, fellowship funds were not released for nearly four months which has led to financial stress.

Emphasising the need for regular and timely disbursement of funds, AIRSA alleges irregular distribution "not only hampers the financial stability of research scholars but also impacts their productivity and focus on research".

Therefore, the association has requested ICMR for immediate intervention for the regular and timely distribution of funds. "We kindly request your immediate intervention to streamline the process and ensure the regular distribution of fellowship funds. Your prompt action in this matter will be greatly appreciated and will help alleviate the financial burden currently faced by many research scholars," the letter read.