NEET SC hearing: "Both decrease & increase in syllabus," says counsel. This is what he meant

In today's (July 18) Supreme Court hearing, there were multiple petitions seeking the cancellation and reconducting of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam. The counsel dismissed the reasoning from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, which claimed that the 25% syllabus decrease in NEET was the reason for rank inflation and high scores.



To recall, the Centre had engaged IIT Madras and conducted a thorough technical investigation of the exam results.



One of the points mentioned in the report stated, “There is an overall increase in the marks obtained by students, specifically in the range of 550 to 720. This increase is seen across the cities and centres. This is attributed to a 25% reduction in syllabus.”



Rejecting this logic, Senior Advocate Narendra Hooda argued, “There is an increase and decrease both in the syllabus. They are not talking about the increase in the syllabus. I can show the increased portions,” as stated by LiveLaw.



He blamed the National Testing Agency (NTA) for not mentioning the increase in syllabus, confidently saying he had proof.



The hearing has been adjourned to be resumed on Monday, July 22. "We will continue on Monday at 10.30 am so that we can conclude by noon. We would like to have a copy of the Bihar police report," the CJI said.



According to LiveLaw, the NTA needs to release the results separately, city and centre-wise, by Saturday, July 20.