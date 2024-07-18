First VC of Manipal Academy, renowned cardiologist and academician Dr MS Valiathan passes away

A pioneer in contributing to Indian medical and education fields, renowned cardiologist Dr MS Valiathan has left the world. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the cardiac surgeon and academic passed away in Manipal on the night of July 17 at the age of 90. He was born in Mavelikara, Kerala in 1934 to Marthanda Varma and Janaki Varma.

Belonging to the first batch of Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, he held fellowships from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, England, and Canada. He was the former Chairperson of the Indian Academy of Sciences.

He served as the first Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) from 1993 to 1999. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in founding the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Science, serving as its inaugural director.

It is reported that under his leadership, the institute swiftly became a hub for treating cardiovascular and neurologic ailments and embarked on developing advanced cardiovascular devices. Dr Valiathan's pioneering work in devising medical innovations such as the disposable blood bag and the tilting disc heart valve significantly contributed to India's medical device sector, making treatments more affordable for patients.



He set up the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Science in two years at the invitation of the then Chief Minister Achutha Menon. As Sree Chitra Institute grew, it received support from Prime Minister Morarji Desai and was notified as "An Institution of National Importance" by an Act of Parliament within five years of Dr Valiathan's leadership.

Career accolades include:

Padma Vibhushan in 2005

Padma Shri in 2002

Dr BC Roy National Award

Hunterian Professorship of the Royal College of Surgeons of England

Chevalier of the Order of Palmes Académiques from the French Government

Dr Samuel P Asper Award for International Medical Education from Johns Hopkins University, and

Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indian Medical Association