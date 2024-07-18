“Avoid travel, minimize movement...”, Indian High Commission’s advisory to nationals, students in Bangladesh amid protests

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh has issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students amid the ongoing protests. The commission has advised nationals to avoid travel and minimise movement outside living premises.

“In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises,” the advisory read.

Further, in case of any urgency or need for assistance and emergency, the commission has asked students and Indian nationals to contact these numbers which are available 24 hours. The emergency contact numbers are:

High Commission of India, Dhaka +880-1937400591 (also on WhatsApp)



Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong +880-1814654797/+880-1814654799 (also on WhatsApp)



Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi +880-1788148696 (also on WhatsApp)



Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet +880-1313076411 (also on WhatsApp)



Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna +880-1812817799 (also on WhatsApp)

Bangladesh has seen protests over the quota system that reserves a significant number of Civil Service posts for certain groups, including children of those who took part in the country’s 1971 war of independence against Pakistan, as stated in a report by ANI.

According to reports, hundreds of students have been injured and the demonstrations have turned violent. As reported by bdnews24, Bangladesh’s leading news publisher, the government has cancelled classes in public and private campuses and decided to close medical, textile, engineering and other colleges affiliated with the universities until further notice.